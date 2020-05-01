Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

BOP Regional Coastal Environment Plan - Marine Spatial Planning

Friday, 1 May 2020, 3:30 pm
New Zealand Sport Fishing

Bay of Plenty residents and recreational fishers in particular are raising strong objections to the pending closure of the three largest reef structures surrounding Motiti Island.

Bob Gutsell, President of the New Zealand Sport Fishing Council, says his Council and LegaSea supporters are extremely disappointed.

“It just doesn’t seem right that the public can be denied fishing access to such a wide area. We’re talking an area of around 63 square kilometres that has been closed arbitrarily, without public consultation. This decision is concerning for our local members and every Bay of Plenty ratepayer.”

The New Zealand Sport Fishing Council and LegaSea are convinced this is yet another failure of the Fisheries and Resource Management Acts.

“This closure represents nothing more than a band aid on the gaping wound of decades of poor fisheries management practices around New Zealand. While fish stocks have been decimated by slow, inadequate management, special interest groups are clutching at straws to use the RMA for purposes it was not designed for”, says Papamoa resident Vance Fulton.

“The Court’s decision now requires Regional Councils to implement management practices for which they have neither the resources or management skills and experience. In essence, ratepayers lose fishing access while footing the bill for the management of those areas. That’s not fair.”

LegaSea spokesperson Sam Woolford said it was important that Kiwis retained access to fish to feed their families. The Covid-19 crisis has highlighted food security issues for thousands of people. It was concerning that closing such a large swathe of water would put increased pressure on surrounding areas.

“The closures are a blunt instrument that provide for all-or-nothing controls without addressing the root cause of the problems that result from depleted fish stocks. We need to square up to the real issues of depletion, bottom trawling and the loss of marine biodiversity due to the bulk harvesting of inshore Bay of Plenty waters”.

The New Zealand Sport Fishing Council and LegaSea call on the Government to close the loopholes in the RMA. The groups say the Government must take action to ensure that fish stocks are replenished and so that all Kiwis families can enjoy unrestricted access to New Zealand’s coastline.

