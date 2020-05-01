Tauwhareparae Road To Reopen Sunday Night

Tauwhareparae Road will be reopened to all traffic from midnight this Sunday (May 3).

Contractors are currently working to stabilise the road and will work through the weekend.

The road has been closed to heavy vehicles at the 20km mark since Wednesday, when cracking appeared on the road surface and hillside where a major retaining wall construction is taking place.

Journeys operations manager Donna McArthur said the good weather and absence of heavy vehicles has helped progress.

“Once again our dedicated contractors have delivered. Drilling at the site has been productive today and we’re happy to bring this news to those in the forestry and farming industries who have been so patient this week.

“This closure has financially affected local people and businesses, but we’ve had nothing but support and understanding. We really appreciate this,” said Ms McArthur.

The road is currently open to utes and light vehicles only.

© Scoop Media

