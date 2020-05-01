Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rāhui Put In Place To Protect People, Not Penalise People

Friday, 1 May 2020, 6:19 pm
Press Release: Tuwharetoa Maori Trust Board

The Ngāti Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board has come out in support of Taupō hapū, Ngāti Tūtemohuta, and their efforts to protect their vulnerable people through the placement of a rāhui around their settlement at Waitahanui, on the shores of Lake Taupō.

The rāhui, a temporary restriction on normal activities, was deemed essential by the hāpu at the outset of COVID-19 in New Zealand.

“The people of Ngāti Tūtemohuta have shown wisdom in ”going early and going hard“, to use the Prime Minister’s words, to take steps to protect their families and the Waitahanui community,” said Ngāti Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board Chairman, John Bishara.

“We understand the desire of some to go fishing during Alert Level 3, but that needs to be balanced against the risk to Ngāti Tūtemohuta of their kaumātua being exposed to people fishing from their back doorstep. Most New Zealanders do not have to contend with that issue.

Fortunately, this is a temporary situation and there are other fishing spots available around the lake that don’t pose such a level of risk.”

“As authorities and governments around the world encourage people to look after themselves, the Trust Board’s view is that Ngāti Tūtemohuta’s actions are a responsible exercise of kaitiakitanga. The hāpu has acted prudently with the best interests of the people at heart.”

Trust Board member, Ngahere Wall, who is also a member of Ngāti Tūtemohuta, said more than 120 families live in the area. We have a large number of kaumātua. They sit in the highest ‘at risk’ category of coming to serious harm if they to become infected with COVID-19.

“Ngāti Tūtemohuta are not the only ones who are looking after their neighborhood. Others in Tūwharetoa and other iwi, and communities throughout Aotearoa, have collaborated together to restrict public activities and access, for the good of all.

People need to be mindful that we are still in the midst of a serious global pandemic which can change course and inflict serious harm, without notice.

The least of our worries at this time should be a rāhui. It exists to help protect people - not penalise people.”

Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board

• The Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board (‘Trust Board’) was established in 1926 and is a registered Māori Trust Board under the Māori Trust Boards Act 1955.

• Under a Deed entered into with the Crown in 2007, ownership of Lake Taupō, and the rivers flowing into Lake Taupō are vested in the Trust Board.

• The Trust Board supports the educational, cultural, economic and health and wellbeing of Ngāti Tūwharetoa.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tuwharetoa Maori Trust Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Exceptions For Tourism, And On The Quest For A Covid-19 Vaccine

One can feel compassion for the plight of the tourism industry, and for the people who work in it. International travel has been extinguished overnight, and there’s no guarantee that a significant number of New Zealanders are willing – or able – to take winter holidays elsewhere in the country in the middle of a pandemic. One would feel even more compassion for tourism operators if they were not asking (almost as of right) for the community to take serious risks on their behalf. That is what they’re doing, though. We are all being expected to take on trust the willingness and ability of tourism operators to do contact tracing of a calibre sufficient to eliminate the risk of community transmission... More>>

 

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Over A Thousand Workers Getting Infrastructure Back On Track

Over a thousand road and rail workers are back to work today to help kick-start the post-lockdown economy and get New Zealand moving, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 