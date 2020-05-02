Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Vehicle Owners Urged To Secure Vehicles Due To Thefts, Unlawful Takings

Saturday, 2 May 2020, 4:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Area Commander Manawatu, Inspector Sarah Stewart

Manawatu Police encourage all vehicles owners to secure their vehicles following brazen thefts over the last few nights in Palmerston North and Feilding.

This type of offending in Manawatu is predominately committed by small groups of youths, aged between 12-17 years.

Frequently girls are the offenders and their offending is not new.

Police are seeing a continuation of this trend where teenagers have been stealing cars, dumping them, stealing other cars close by and dumping them too before fleeing Police when located.

On Thursday our officers dealt with four teenage girls; one 14-year-old, two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old for offending between 27 and 30 April.

At about 1:30am a stolen Mazda vehicle was seen in Bunnythorpe, which then fled from Police.

The female driver travelled into Palmerston North where the vehicle was spiked three times before coming to a stop. In that vehicle were the four girls who were arrested and appeared in Youth Court that day.

One 15-year-old was charged with unlawful taking of a vehicle and failing to stop and the second 15-year-old was charged with unlawful taking and breach of bail.

They both appeared in Court yesterday while the 16 and 14-year-old girls were referred to youth aid for unlawfully getting into a vehicle.

A further two unlawful taking of vehicles, seven attempted unlawful takings and two petrol drive offs are being referred to Youth Aid service with an intention to charge this group.

Then in the early hours of this morning, 2 May, Police identified another stolen vehicle driving in the city.

The female driver failed to stop and attempted to evade Police by driving into a local college grounds.

Cornered, she backed through the school gates and drove off, dragging the gates behind.

Police located the two youths a short time later.

The 16-year-old driver appeared in Court this morning for breaching her bail, unlawful taking of a vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Her 17-year-old passenger also appeared in court for breaching his bail, possession of instruments for car conversion and unlawful taking.

The teenages who do break-ins similar to this often attempt a number of vehicles in a night, doing damage to windows, steering cowling and ignition barrels before successfully stealing one.

In the past we have received reports of three or four thefts or attempts at theft per night.

These young teens will keep offending until we catch them.

Rarely do they stop when signalled to by Police and then a fleeing driver event is initiated.

This is incredibly dangerous and puts themselves, Police and the public at risk.

We need our young people to stop stealing cars, committing crime and risking their lives and the lives of those around them.

This is a problem for our community and our community can also be a part of the solution.

If anyone sees suspicious activity around cars where there are groups of teenage boys or girls, who may not be there or in that vehicle for legitimate reasons, please call Police.

Vehicle theft and interference is often an opportunistic crime and you can minimise the risk of having your car stolen or broken into by, ensuring vehicles are secured and locked and not leaving vehicles on the street where possible.

It is really important that drivers take out valuables, including electronics, speed detectors, jewellery and wallets when leaving vehicles.

If you must leave things in your vehicle, please do not leave them in plain sight.

It also is worth considering buying a steering lock which is a great deterrent or an immobiliser for your vehicle.

Please look out for our visitors and community, and let Police know of anything or anyone that looks out of place.

Importantly, we ask people to not put themselves in danger or take the law into their own hands if confronted by offenders, but to instead contact Police.

If you see a crime taking place call 111 immediately.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Exceptions For Tourism, And On The Quest For A Covid-19 Vaccine

One can feel compassion for the plight of the tourism industry, and for the people who work in it. International travel has been extinguished overnight, and there’s no guarantee that a significant number of New Zealanders are willing – or able – to take winter holidays elsewhere in the country in the middle of a pandemic. One would feel even more compassion for tourism operators if they were not asking (almost as of right) for the community to take serious risks on their behalf. That is what they’re doing, though. We are all being expected to take on trust the willingness and ability of tourism operators to do contact tracing of a calibre sufficient to eliminate the risk of community transmission... More>>

 

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Over A Thousand Workers Getting Infrastructure Back On Track

Over a thousand road and rail workers are back to work today to help kick-start the post-lockdown economy and get New Zealand moving, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 