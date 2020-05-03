One Person Has Died Following A Fatal Crash On 1 May In New Plymouth
Sunday, 3 May 2020, 10:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now advise that a person has now died
following a vehicle collision on 1 May in Bell Block, New
Plymouth.
Emergency services were notified of the two
car collision on Connett Road at 7:05pm on
Friday.
Three other people sustained moderate
injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit is
investigating.
