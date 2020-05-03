Keep Your Outdoor Activity Low Risk And Local

Canterbury District Police would like to remind everyone that the Alert Level 3 restrictions are still in place and any outdoor activity should be low risk.

There have been two separate incidents today, one in Waimakariri and one in Peraki, where people fishing have required rescue by helicopter.

The incidents resulted in an emergency response from Police, the helicopter service and Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

As a result of the incident in Waimakariri a man has been charged with breaching the Health Notice and has been summonsed to appear in the Christchurch District Court.

Under Alert Level 3 any outdoor activity should be low risk and in your local area.

Our message remains the same -when it comes to outdoor recreational activities we need people to stay local and apply common sense.

As these two instances clearly demonstrate, if you don't do that you could risk injury or require search and rescue services.

--- Senior Sergeant Paul Robertson

