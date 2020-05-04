Body Identified As Missing Person, Henderson
Monday, 4 May 2020, 7:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have identified the man whose body was found in
bush near Epping Road in Henderson on Friday 1 May, as that
of 59-year-old Calvin Wicksteed.
Calvin had recently
been reported missing by his family, and our thoughts are
with them at this sad time.
His death is not being
considered suspicious and will be referred to the
Coroner.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more