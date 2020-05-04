Mt Roskill Homicide: Name Release
Monday, 4 May 2020, 1:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, Auckland City
Police:
Police are now in a position to release the
name of the woman who was killed at an address in Mt Roskill
on Friday.
She was Tania Maree Hadley, aged 47, of
Auckland.
Our thoughts and sympathies continue to be
with Tania’s family at this incredibly difficult
time.
They have asked that they be left to grieve
privately.
