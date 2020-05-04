Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Matakana Link Road To Be Built With Capacity For Four Lanes

Monday, 4 May 2020, 2:36 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Matakana Link Road is being future-proofed with the capacity to allow for four traffic lanes along the full length of the road.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says the extra lanes are something the Warkworth community has been asking for.

“Auckland Transport (AT) has developed a plan that will allow all four lanes of the Matakana Link Road to be built within in the existing $62 million budget,” he says.

“Building four lanes from the outset will ensure that the new road can accommodate growth in the Warkworth area, which is expected to see a population increase of 20,000 over the next 30 years.”

Matakana Link Road is a 1.35km link between State Highway One and Matakana Road. This route will provide an alternative around the frequently congested Hill Street intersection for traffic heading to Leigh, Omaha, Sandspit and Snells Beach.

Rodney ward Councillor Greg Sayers says the news is a “double win” for the local area.

“I am extremely pleased that the four lane option has finally made it across the line. When completed - this new road also creates an alternative traffic route, relieving pressure on the Hill Street intersection allowing bulldozers to finally go in and build a permanent fix with minimal disruption to everyone.”

Minister of Transport Phil Twyford says the local community has been calling for this project to be future-proofed for some time.

“I’d like to acknowledge local list MP Marja Lubeck for her advocacy on this issue. The project will create jobs and help support the local economy, as well as give people real transport choices with a shared path being built alongside. Our Government wants to get projects up and running as soon as possible, to support businesses and workers, and having the contract for early works already signed means money in their pockets sooner.”

AT’s Executive General Manager of Integrated Networks, Mark Lambert, says AT is looking to have the road built in time for the opening of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Pūhoi to Warkworth project.

“Preparatory works started last week - prior to the main construction works - and involve lizard trapping and relocation, tree felling and service relocations on Matakana Road.”

The project will employ up to 120 staff over the construction period and the work will include provision for safe walking and bike riding. AT is also building a new bridge which will involve the removal of vegetation and some replanting.

AT will ensure that any wildlife in the area is relocated safely.

For more information: https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/matakana-link-road/

