Domestically, We Long To Travel (… But It’s Back To The Places We’ve Been Before)

Monday, 4 May 2020, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Opinion Compare

The latest research from Opinion Compare reveals that only one in four Kiwis expect a return to international travel in the foreseeable future and so we’re already planning our domestic holiday destinations.

A nationally representative survey of n=754 New Zealanders 18+ conducted in late April measured the expectation of permission to travel internationally this calendar year, with the majority of the population (57%) holding out little hope.

Table: How likely do you think New Zealanders will be allowed to travel overseas this year (2020)?

Extremely likely4%
Somewhat likely20%
Not sure20%
Somewhat unlikely30%
Extremely unlikely27%

Unperturbed, there’s a chance for domestic tourism to shine, with Kiwis asked to nominate the destinations they would like to visit in the next 12 months.

Chart: Domestic Destinations Would Most Like to Visit

However, somewhat surprisingly, the destinations Kiwis are dreaming about visiting domestically, are places where the majority of them have been before.

Of the Top 10 domestic destinations Kiwis selected as places they want to visit in the survey, only Milford Sound and Fiordland National Park, attract a higher proportion of first-time visitors to returning visitors.

Table: First Time Versus Returning Visitors

Gavin Male, CEO of Opinion Compare, said “this research is fascinating in respect to the NZ population essentially being creatures of habit. While the list of destinations that Kiwis are wanting to visit for holidays isn’t surprising, clearly in Level 4 lockdown, we were looking longingly at posts of past holidays and not researching new places to visit. We know how important it will be for the economy that domestic tourism thrives so it’s going to be critical for these destinations to not only deliver to past visitors, but attract new ones”

About Opinion Compare

Opinion Compare is the research arm of NZ Compare and offers an independent and affordable way to deliver Kiwi opinions into NZ business decision makers. We created Opinion Compare for brands and agencies operating in NZ because poorly informed decisions can lead to costly mistakes. We provide a range of ways to get the insights you require. Traditional qualitative and quantitative research methodologies are covered as well as new and different approaches if required. We’re passionate about creating a world where consumer opinions help shape and deliver better products and services for everyone.

