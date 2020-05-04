Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Helps Cater To Growing Food Demands

Monday, 4 May 2020, 4:45 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Since the lockdown, the need for food bank services and distribution across Wellington has increased dramatically – and Wellington City Council’s Community Services team is helping organisations meet those demands.

Before COVID-19 made its impact felt, the Wellington City Mission would deliver around 80 food parcels to people in need each week, but that number has climbed to around 250 since lockdown started.

To help meet the high demand, Community Services quickly mobilised “Team Food” to support the food security aspect of Council’s COVID-19 welfare response.

Wellington City Mission is just one of the organisations they’re supporting, and since establishing the team, they’ve organised the delivery of over 350 crates of fresh fruit and vegetables to them.

“As well as supporting Wellington City Mission, we are also organising a fresh produce delivery from regional farmers for The Salvation Army, Student Volunteer Army and St Vincent de Paul,” says Team Food’s Brittany Rymer.

“We connect people with a food security organisation that can meet their needs, and we’re also looking at how we can continue supporting these organisations as we move down alert levels.”

The Compassion Soup Kitchen is the only organisation offering hot meals to Wellington’s homeless population. Their newly adapted and COVID-compliant takeaway service has increased from an average of about 70 per day to about 130 meals a day.

The Soup Kitchen is also preparing and delivering meals to other agencies in the homeless network. These include DCM, the Women’s’ Refuge, Wellington Night Shelter and Women’s Night Shelter. Their service is now extended to Sunday to step in as other agencies no longer deliver a Sunday service.

Council is supporting emergency food welfare organisations in other ways too, says Community Services Manager, Jenny Rains.

“We are funding increased food supply lines and promoting messaging to the public about how emergency food services can be accessed. We are also supplying these organisations with appropriate PPE and health and safety guidelines advice.

“We’ve also developed a Welfare Map to help the public find services and agencies that can support them, and we have a team who can provide advice who are just a phone call away on 04 499 4444.”

Food rescue is still operating throughout Wellington City and access to food is a key component in the city’s response to need.

One of those is Council supported Kaibosh, which is experiencing an increased demand for food and needs all the help they can for their ‘Give a Meal in May’ fundraising campaign, says Mayor Andy Foster.

“This year Kaibosh is asking us to donate what we’d usually spend on a meal out to help put a meal on a table for people who need it. Just $20 can provide 29 meals to those struggling – which is more than usual during this crisis.

“So we encourage you to show the generous, kind, and supportive spirit of Wellington by digging deep to support this important campaign.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand: The Good, The Bad, And The Opportunity

Alina Siegfried - The Dig

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture.

We are in the midst of a global pandemic, and facing a very different future than we could have imagined just a few short months ago. Almost every part of our lives is up for re-assessment as much of the global economy and international trade has ground to a halt. As pointed out by Rod Oram, in a time of great upheaval, we can use this as an opportunity to re-imagine New Zealand’s economy and our agricultural heartland to collectively work better for our planet and people. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

Trans-Tasman Bubble: Foreign Minister Congratulates The Warriors And NRL For Paving The Way

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today congratulated the National Rugby League and New Zealand Warriors for potentially paving the way for a future “Trans-Tasman bubble”, and thanked the Australian Government for making it possible. “Congratulations ... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Over A Thousand Workers Getting Infrastructure Back On Track

Over a thousand road and rail workers are back to work today to help kick-start the post-lockdown economy and get New Zealand moving, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 