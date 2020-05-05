Arrests Made For Methamphetamine Dealing In Christchurch
Tuesday, 5 May 2020, 8:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Christchurch Police yesterday executed a series of search
warrants as part of an investigation into the supply of
methamphetamine in Canterbury.
Police have seized a
total of three kilograms of methamphetamine, and several
thousand dollars in cash.
The methamphetamine has a
street value of over two million dollars.
Two men,
aged 31 and 39, have been arrested and charged with
possession of a Class A controlled drug for
supply.
They are due to appear in Christchurch
District Court today, Tuesday 5 May.
Methamphetamine
is a highly dangerous and addictive drug which continues to
cause significant harm in the community.
Police
continues to be committed to identifying and disrupting
criminal syndicates involved in large scale drug
distribution.
Anyone affected by drug addiction is
urged to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on
0800 787 797, or free text 1737 to speak with a trained
counsellor.
Anyone with information about the sale and
supply of illegal substances in the community should contact
their local Police station, or phone Crimestoppers
anonymously on 0800 555
111.
