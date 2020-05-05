Change In Fire Season For Pumicelands

Pumicelands, Central Lakes and Bay of Plenty Coast will be moving to an Open Fire Season effective from 8am 6 May 2020.

All Department of Conservation land remains in a year round Restricted Fire Season.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Steve Webb says while we are under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 people are asked to continue to hold off lighting any non-essential fires until it is safe to do so.

"Even though we are now in an open season, we ask people to seriously consider whether the fire is absolutely necessary and think about alternatives to burning.

"Lighting fires is likely to generate a 111 call from the public whether they are out of control or not. This means our firefighters then need to leave their bubbles to deal with a preventable call."

We’ve all been asked to be more vigilant than ever to make sure we are stopping the spread of the virus.

"Help us keep you and our firefighters safe during this time and don’t light outdoor fires if you don’t need to."

Remember, no matter what the fire season is, you always need to comply with any council bylaws and regional council rules about smoke and air pollution. Make sure you check with the Council if there are any that apply to you.

For more information on how to reduce the risk of fire visit www.checkitsalright.nz.

© Scoop Media

