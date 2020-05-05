Change In Fire Season For Pumicelands
Tuesday, 5 May 2020, 9:44 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Pumicelands, Central Lakes and Bay of Plenty Coast will
be moving to an Open Fire Season effective from 8am 6 May
2020.
All Department of Conservation land remains in a
year round Restricted Fire Season.
Principal Rural
Fire Officer Steve Webb says while we are under COVID-19
Alert Level 3 people are asked to continue to hold off
lighting any non-essential fires until it is safe to do
so.
"Even though we are now in an open season, we ask
people to seriously consider whether the fire is absolutely
necessary and think about alternatives to
burning.
"Lighting fires is likely to generate a 111
call from the public whether they are out of control or not.
This means our firefighters then need to leave their bubbles
to deal with a preventable call."
We’ve all been
asked to be more vigilant than ever to make sure we are
stopping the spread of the virus.
"Help us keep you
and our firefighters safe during this time and don’t light
outdoor fires if you don’t need to."
Remember, no
matter what the fire season is, you always need to comply
with any council bylaws and regional council rules about
smoke and air pollution. Make sure you check with the
Council if there are any that apply to you.
For more
information on how to reduce the risk of fire visit www.checkitsalright.nz.
