Funding Support For Social Services Remains Steadfast

Tuesday, 5 May 2020, 10:17 am
Press Release: Otago Community Trust

Otago Community Trust approved grants of just over $525,000 in support of a wide range of community projects in its April funding round. Social service agencies not currently receiving multi-year funding, were awarded annual grants to support the essential services they continue to provide across Otago.

Aroha Ki Te Tamariki received a $65,000 grant which will assist it with the cost of delivering counselling services to children, young people, and their whanau in Otago. Aroha Ki Te Tamariki’s, Mirror Counselling Service works closely with young people to address alcohol and other drug related issues and reduce associated harm.

Trust chief executive, Barbara Bridger said the trust is very pleased to be offering funding support to assist Aroha Ki Te Tamariki to support vulnerable young people across our region, it aligns well with our strategic priority area of Youth Health, Wellbeing and Employment.

Catholic Social Services received a $50,000 grant to support the agency’s growing services across Otago, including the very successful Live Life Well programme based in South Dunedin.

Mike Tonks Director of Catholic Social Services said we are very appreciative of the increase in funding received from the Otago Community Trust this year, especially in these uncertain times.

“We pride ourselves on a high level of engagement and responsiveness to those in need, it makes a world of difference in achieving positive outcomes for those we work alongside with, when we have adequate funding to deliver these high trust models of support, Tonks said.

The Dunedin Curtain Bank Trust received a larger grant from the trust than in previous years, acknowledging the increased demand that remains for this vital service within Dunedin.

Sara Crow Manager of the Dunedin Curtain Bank said this funding will make an incredible difference to the Curtain Bank. Each year approximately 600 pairs of curtains which are resized to fit the windows that they are intended for, are given away.

“To date we have helped over 2000 people keep warm and while we are immensely proud of this, we know that there continues to be a very strong demand for our service.”

Currently we are often putting newly repurposed lined curtains into only some areas of a house not all rooms, with extra funding like the grant from Otago Community Trust we potentially have the ability to do all rooms in a house not be forced to pick and choose, said Crow.

Other organisations benefiting from grants in April included the Skeggs Foundation who were awarded $14,400 to support the first round of coaches and officials funding. This funding supports Otago coaches and officials to grow and improve representative sport across Otago. Wanaka Tennis Club Inc was awarded a $30,000 grant to support court resurfacing and an upgrade of lighting at the club.

The Otago Community Trust gave a total of $525,600 to 16 community organisations in April 2020.

