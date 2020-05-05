Change In Fire Season For Tairawhiti

Tairawhiti is now in an Open Fire Season effective from 2pm Monday 4 May 2020.

Despite the change in fire season, Principal Rural Fire Officer Raymond Dever asks the community to continue to hold off lighting any non-essential fires while we are under COVID-19 Alert Level 3.

"Changing a fire season is a legislated process based on the level of fire risk and current fire conditions. Even though we are now in an open season, New Zealanders have all been asked to stay vigilant under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 to make sure we are stopping the spread of the virus.

"Please don’t light outdoor fires if you don’t need to and consider alternatives to burning if you can."

"Any fire is likely to generate a 111 call from the public whether they are out of control or not. This means our firefighters then need to leave their bubbles to deal with a preventable call."

"Please help us keep you and our firefighters safe during this time."

Remember, no matter what the fire season is, you always need to comply with any council bylaws and regional council rules about smoke and air pollution. Make sure you check with the Council to see if there are any that apply to you.

For more information on how to reduce the risk of fire visit www.checkitsalright.nz.

