Change In Fire Season For Tairawhiti
Tuesday, 5 May 2020, 1:46 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Tairawhiti is now in an Open Fire Season effective from
2pm Monday 4 May 2020.
Despite the change in fire
season, Principal Rural Fire Officer Raymond Dever asks the
community to continue to hold off lighting any non-essential
fires while we are under COVID-19 Alert Level
3.
"Changing a fire season is a legislated process
based on the level of fire risk and current fire conditions.
Even though we are now in an open season, New Zealanders
have all been asked to stay vigilant under COVID-19 Alert
Level 3 to make sure we are stopping the spread of the
virus.
"Please don’t light outdoor fires if you
don’t need to and consider alternatives to burning if you
can."
"Any fire is likely to generate a 111 call from
the public whether they are out of control or not. This
means our firefighters then need to leave their bubbles to
deal with a preventable call."
"Please help us keep
you and our firefighters safe during this
time."
Remember, no matter what the fire season is,
you always need to comply with any council bylaws and
regional council rules about smoke and air pollution. Make
sure you check with the Council to see if there are any that
apply to you.
For more information on how to reduce
the risk of fire visit www.checkitsalright.nz.
