Police Appeal For The Public’s Assistance In New Lynn Fire Investigation

Waitematā Police are appealing for the public's assistance in its investigation into a suspicious fire at a New Lynn commercial property last week.

The fire occurred in the early hours of April 30 on Great North Road.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Williams, Area Investigations Manager for Waitematā West Police, says a number of enquiries have been undertaken in the days following.

Today, Police are releasing a CCTV image as part of its investigation.

"We believe the male pictured can help Police with our enquiries and I urge anyone who knows his identity to contact us," says Detective Senior Sergeant Williams.

"This fire has caused a lot of damage to this business at a time that is already disruptive enough to the wider community.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Williams says the investigation has progressed in the days following the fire.

"Police have received information from members of the public which has been assessed and we have also executed a search warrant at another address.

"At this stage no arrests have been made but we are committed to holding those responsible to account."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waitematā West CIB on 105 and quote the file number 200430/2875.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also view this release, including any additional images, on the NZ Police app or at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/police-appeal-public%E2%80%99s-assistance-new-lynn-fire-investigation

© Scoop Media

