Grants Still Available From Mayoral Flood Relief Fund

People affected by February’s flooding event can still make applications to the Mayoral Relief Fund for assistance, although they are being urged to get their requests in soon.

Southland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group Controller Angus McKay said the fund will close on 30 June and a decision will be made by local mayors on what to do with any remaining funds.

A total of $124,292 has been granted, with 47 applications received since the fund opened in February.

Angus said the Southland Mayoral Relief Fund is open and available to help Southlanders impacted by the floods. If a Southland resident, business or organisation has been impacted by the floods, and can't get support anywhere else, they are encouraged to apply. The fund is only available for flood relief and cannot be accessed for people experiencing hardship as a result of the current Covid-19 situation.

“If people have already exhausted other avenues, such as their insurance and other government assistance, the fund may be able to help on a one-off basis where real need can be shown.”

Applications for the fund so far have included support for everything from household items, lost revenue for businesses, vehicles and machinery to school resources and children’s car seats.

Criteria for applications and further information on the fund, including information on how to apply, can be found at https://civildefencesouthland.govt.nz/mayoral-relief-fund/.

Please make sure you include all the requested information, which will help speed up your application.

Applications are being assessed as soon as they are received. Smaller claims are being dealt with daily and, if successful, payment is being made as soon as possible. Larger claims are being reviewed by the Mayoral Forum and may take longer to process.

