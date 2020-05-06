Changes To Burwood Hospital Visiting
Wednesday, 6 May 2020, 1:32 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board
Following Monday’s relocation of residents from Burwood
Hospital back to their home at Rosewood Rest Home &
Hospital, changes have been made to the visitor restrictions
in place at Burwood under Alert Level 3.
The following
visitor restrictions now apply:
All visitors need to
be checked in via the Main Entrance to Burwood Hospital –
300 Burwood Road
- One nominated person from the
patient’s bubble may visit once per day during visiting
hours 10am to 6pm and must be the only visitor for the
duration of the patient’s stay in
hospital.
- Outpatient appointments, a support person
will only be permitted under specific criteria – e.g.
Carer/support person is required to be with them at all
times.
Details of visiting hours for all
Canterbury DHB facilities under Alert Level 3 are available
here.
