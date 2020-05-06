Name Release - Fatal Crash On SH27
Wednesday, 6 May 2020, 1:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the woman who died in
a fatal crash on SH27 in Mangatarata on Saturday 2
May.
She was 36-year-old Tokoroa woman Monika Mareta
Kulimoeanga.
Police extend their sympathies to her
family.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
