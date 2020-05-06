Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nz Champions Of Cheese Awards Trophies Announced

Wednesday, 6 May 2020, 5:16 pm
Press Release: NZ Champions Of Cheese

2020 Cheese Judging

As sales figures show Kiwis are enjoying more cheese during lockdown, the NZ Champions of Cheese Awards is pleased to announce its 2020 trophy winners – the best of New Zealand made cheese.

Run by the New Zealand Specialist Cheesemakers Association (NZSCA) for the 17th consecutive year, Australian Master Judge, Russell Smith, oversaw judging pre-lockdown on Sunday 23 February, working with a panel of 25 specialist judges.

2020 Cheese Judges 
2020 Cheese Stewards

Covid-19 prevented the planned Gala Awards Dinner so the Trophy winners were announced on the Association’s Facebook page @CheeseloversNZ at 4 pm on Wednesday 6 July. NZSCA chair Neil Willman said for the first time the judges were looking for three Supreme Champions to recognise the scale and diversity of the New Zealand cheese industry from large global players through to medium-sized and boutique cheese producers.

Of the 2020 Awards, NZSCA Chair, Neil Willman said, “It was very pleasing to see cheesemakers have responded to changes in the awards with increased entries this year. The new Chefs’ Choice award attracted around 30 entries. Additionally there is much anticipation about the winners of the expanded Champions of Champions awards, this year for the first time we’re thrilled to name three winners from very small, medium and large producers – a true reflection of the diversity of the New Zealand cheesemaking industry.”

“It’s also pleasing to see the cheese sales growth through supermarkets during lockdown. However, some smaller producers have had their sales severely reduced. As lockdown eases I urge all New Zealanders to show them support and buy New Zealand cheese!”

The 2020 NZ Champions of Cheese Awards Supreme Champions are; Countdown Champion of Champions Commercial Cheese; Fonterra Brands (NZ), Kāpiti Awa Blue; New World Champion of Champions Cheese from a Medium-sized Producer; Meyer Cheese, Meyer Goat’s Milk Gouda and Puhoi Valley Champion of Champions Boutique Cheese; The Drunken Nanny Ltd, The Drunken Nanny Black Tie.

Kāpiti Awa Blue is a regular NZ Champions of Cheese award winner, cementing its place as a premium New Zealand cheese. Awa Blue is Kāpiti’s strongest blue and has a sharp, salty, blue flavour. This sharp flavour is created by using a little less cream which ensures the cheese delivers a bold punch with a moist, crumbly body. While Kapiti has expanded its range since it was established, its commitment to excellence remains, proven by its long history of accolades from the NZ Champions of Cheese Awards.

Meyer Cheese is no stranger to the Supreme Champion awards – having been named a Supreme Champion on multiple occasions. Meyer Cheese is family affair, after being established in Waikato in 1976 by Fieke and Ben Meyer, it now run by their sons; Miel as general manager and Geert as head cheesemaker. Geert was named NZ Champion Cheesemaker in 2018 and 2019. Meyer Goat’s Milk Gouda is made with 100% goat’s milk giving it a sweet flavour and creamy texture.

All The Drunken Nanny’s fresh goat cheeses are made on the Goodman family farm 16km south of Martinborough. They’ve hand-selected, bred and raised the herd of dairy goats whose milk goes into making The Drunken Nanny’s cheeses. All their milking is on site, and the cheese is made daily in their purpose-built cheese room alongside the milking stand. The Black Tie is a pyramid shaped fresh goat cheese, coated with a sprinkle of black ash, from burnt grape vines imported from France.

A significant change for 2020 Awards was judging of the Champion Cheesemaker, now cheesemakers enter three styles of cheese which are assessed as one entry. The winner is the cheesemaker who receives the highest aggregate score across their three cheeses. The MilkTestNZ Champion Cheesemaker is Sam Pokaitara from Fonterra Co-operative Group. Sam is employed at Fonterra Lichfield in South Waikato. He’s worked there for 14 years.

For the first time in 2020 the Ignite Colleges Chefs’ Choice was introduced. Chefs; Jasbir Kaur of Ignite Colleges, Hallertau Brewery head chef Drew Lautenbach and Cordis Hotel executive chef Volker Marecek, tasted around 30 cheeses assessing them for flavour and suitably and uses in cooking. The inaugural Ignite Colleges Chefs’ Choice winner was Mercer Cheese, Mercer Fifty Fifty. This unique cheese, made by Albert Alferink in Onewhero near Hamilton, is a blend of cow and sheep milk and is the first of its kind in New Zealand.

The full list of NZ Champions of Cheese 2020 Trophy Winners follows.

NZ Champions of Cheese 2020 Supreme Awards are:

  • Countdown Champion of Champions Commercial Cheese; Fonterra Brands (NZ), Kāpiti Awa Blue
  • New World Champion of Champions Cheese from a Medium-sized Producer; Meyer Cheese, Meyer Goat’s Milk Gouda
  • Puhoi Valley Champion of Champions Boutique Cheese; The Drunken Nanny Ltd, The Drunken Nanny Black Tie
  • MilkTestNZ Champion Cheesemaker; Fonterra Co-operative Group, Sam Pokaitara

NZ Champions of Cheese 2020 Category Trophies are:

  • Fonterra Co-operative Group Champion Original Cheese; Fonterra Brands (NZ), Kāpiti Awa Blue
  • New Zealand Food Safety Champion New Cheese; Nieuwenhuis Farmstead Cheese, Nieuwenhuis Farmstead Moonstone
  • ECOLAB Champion Blue Cheese; Mahoe Cheese, Mahoe Farmhouse Blue
  • DUPONT Danisco Champion Fresh Unripened Cheese; Fonterra Co-operative Group, Anchor Food Professionals Cream Cheese
  • Kiwi Labels Champion Greek/Cypriot Cheese; Clevedon Buffalo Co, Clevedon Buffalo Feta
  • CHR Hansen Champion Soft White Rind Cheese; Thorvald, Thorvald Little River Brie
  • AsureQuality Champion Dutch Style Cheese; Barrys Bay Cheese, Barrys Bay Edam
  • NZSCA Champion Retail Cheddar Cheese; Fonterra Brands (NZ), Kāpiti Tuteremoana Te Tihi Aged Cheddar
  • NZSCA Champion Bulk Cheddar Cheese; Fonterra Co-operative Group, Fonterra Stirling NZMP Mild Cheddar
  • Cheeselinks Champion Fresh Italian Style Cheese; ViaVio Cheese, ViaVio Burrata
  • Big Chill Distribution Champion Flavoured Cheese; Barrys Bay Cheese, Barrys Bay Smoked Rinded Cheddar
  • Sabato Champion Farmhouse Cheese; The Drunken Nanny Ltd, The Drunken Nanny Black Tie
  • Thermaflo Champion Washed Rind Cheese; Over the Moon Dairy, Over the Moon Galactic Gold
  • Delta Wines Champion European Style Cheese; Karikaas Natural Dairy Products Ltd, Karikaas Maasdam
  • Dish Champion Sheep Cheese; Thorvald, Thorvald Curado
  • Renco New Zealand Champion Export Cheese; Fonterra Co-operative Group, Fonterra Lichfield NZMP 3MC
  • Good George Brewing Champion Goat Cheese; Meyer Cheese, Meyer Goat’s Milk Gouda
  • Curds & Whey Champion Homecrafted Cheese and Cheesemaker; Makauri Gold, Tony Hamblyn

The NZ Champions of Cheese 2020 Special Awards are:

  • Ignite Colleges Chefs’ Choice; Mercer Cheese, Mercer Fifty Fifty
  • Innovative Packaging Champion Butter; Fonterra Co-operative Group, Mainland Semi-Soft Butter
  • NZSCA Champion Yoghurt; Clevedon Buffalo Co, Clevedon Buffalo Natural Yoghurt

Due to the Covid-19 lockdown the New World Cheese Lovers' Choice Award will be voted by cheese lovers later in the year. As the 180 degrees Favourite NZ Specialty Cheese Shopping Experience requires mystery shopping, judging will occur after lockdown and the winner will be announced during New Zealand Cheese Month in October.

Dish magazine will include a NZ Cheese Guide in its June/July issue on sale 22 June which will include all the Trophy and Gold Medal winners and a guide to where to find and buy New Zealand’s award-winning cheese producers and their cheeses.

NZSCA wish to make special acknowledgement of the tremendous support received from their Awards sponsors despite the challenging circumstances created by Covid-19.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Champions Of Cheese on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Trans-Tasman Bubble, And The Future Of Airlines

As the epidemiologists keep on saying, a trans-Tasman bubble will require having in place beforehand a robust form of contact tracing, of tourists and locals alike - aided by some kind of phone app along the lines of Singapore’s TraceTogether app. Nominally the Australians are ahead of us in making such an app available, but as the Australian Broadcasting Corporation has reported, the app is still not operational despite having been downloaded four million times by hopeful Australians..., the rush to create a transTasman bubble is taking place – and is being driven by an increasingly desperate business sector - before some of the most basic public health issues have been satisfactorily resolved. . More>>

 

Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

Trans-Tasman Bubble: Foreign Minister Congratulates The Warriors And NRL For Paving The Way

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today congratulated the National Rugby League and New Zealand Warriors for potentially paving the way for a future “Trans-Tasman bubble”, and thanked the Australian Government for making it possible. “Congratulations ... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Over A Thousand Workers Getting Infrastructure Back On Track

Over a thousand road and rail workers are back to work today to help kick-start the post-lockdown economy and get New Zealand moving, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 