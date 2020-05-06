Invercargill City Council Pay Cuts Dispute Resolved

"The question of pay reduction for PSA members at Invercargill City Council has been resolved. There will be no pay cuts imposed, and there will be no changes to PSA members' employment terms and conditions without union agreement," says Glenn Barclay, National Secretary of the Public Service Association.

"We are pleased to be talking constructively with the Council again. We are working with them to establish where there might be safe and reasonable opportunities for council staff to do new or different types of work during lockdown, and by involving grassroots council staff in this discussion we expect many useful ideas to be explored."

"Councils around New Zealand have an obligation to look after their communities, and council staff are members of the community like any other. Unions, employers and government must work together to protect jobs and ensure public and community services continue to be provided to the citizens and ratepayers who depend on them."

