Short-term relief package for Hawke’s Bay Sport organisation



Hawke’s Bay sport and recreation organisations can apply for short term relief funding, as sport and active recreation in the region continues to be impacted by COVID-19.

Sport NZ has created a $25 million funding package and Sport Hawke’s Bay will be the local outlet for managing the fund application and allocation process.

The funds have been made available through savings achieved from the reprioritisation of Sport NZ’s work programme in the wake of COVID-19, as well as the drawing down on cash reserves.

Sport Hawke’s Bay chief executive Mark Aspden said the fund will bring some much needed funding relief for sport clubs across all levels as well as regional sport organisations that oversee sport codes such as rugby, netball, football and hockey.

“We have been working closely with sport codes across the region and understanding the impact that COVID-19 has had not only in the disruption of not having people participating in sport, but also how they administer their club or sport code.

“It’s great to see Sport New Zealand develop a relief package that goes to the grassroots of sport and recreation,” Mr Aspden said.

The Sport NZ Community Resilience Fund opens on Monday 11 May and eligible organisations can apply for a maximum of $1,000 for clubs and $40,000 for regional bodies.

Today’s announcement follows an initial package of support for Sport NZ and High Performance Sport NZ partners announced in early April. This provided financial certainty for National Sport and Recreation Organisations, Regional Sport Trusts others, with funding commitments totalling $70 million per annum. Partners were provided with flexibility on how these funds could be used to reflect the challenging circumstances resulting from COVID-19 through until 30 June 2021.

The second tranche of support announced today has a focus on providing relief for struggling local and regional sport and recreation organisations. This relief will be provided via a $15m Community Resilience Fund.

“Play, active recreation and sport have a key role in maintaining individual health and wellbeing, bringing our communities together and keeping these communities strong,” says Sport NZ CEO Peter Miskimmin.

“It is vital that organisations at all levels of our sector remain viable and are there when play, active recreation and sport can fully resume, and we believe we have structured this relief package in a way that will maximise its benefit at all levels of the sector for the greatest possible good.”

“Clubs and regional organisations are the heartbeat of our sector but have been among the hardest hit by COVID-19, particularly through the loss of Class 4 gaming revenue and membership fees and they need support now more than ever,” says Peter Miskimmin.

The fund will be administered through New Zealand’s 14 regional sports trusts due to the strength of their networks deep into their local sport and recreation communities.

Also included in Sport NZ’s $25 million relief package are:

• A partner support fund ($6 million) to help Sport NZ and HPSNZ investment partners maintain critical roles and business functions which are at risk due to COVID-19

• An exceptional system support fund ($1 million) to protect key national organisations who are not normal recipients of Sport NZ investment

• A physical activity fund ($3 million) to promote play, active recreation and sport opportunities to those who most need it (e.g. people who are less active, disabled or live in high deprivation areas)

Further details on these three funds will be announced over the coming weeks.

Sport NZ also continues to provide expert business capability support to its partners in areas such as finance, human resources and technology, as well as providing free employee wellbeing services and support in accessing the Government’s COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme.

More information on new $25 million short-term relief package and Sport NZ’s wider response to COVID-19 is available at sportnz.org.nz.



