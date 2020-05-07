Now is the Time To Make ItMarlborough



Something happened while we were all in lockdown. We realised just how much we value family, friends, community and our favourite local places to eat, shop and visit. It has also highlighted just how proud and loyal Marlburians are to our home region and that we want to see Marlborough not just survive, but thrive.

With Level 2 in our sights, it is now time to embrace local and fiercely protect and support our community, jobs, businesses and our economy. To help give this positive community sentiment a louder voice and platform to grow, Marlborough District Council has tasked Destination Marlborough to lead a campaign in partnership with Marlborough Chamber of Commerce, to ‘Make it Marlborough’.

Jacqui Lloyd and the team at Destination Marlborough are up for it, and first things first, they are calling on the creative minds of Marlborough to pitch their ideas for the opportunity to join the project team. “We are looking for talented designers and communicators to come up with a clever strategic and creative concept that will encourage and motivate locals to turn their passion into action” says Jacqui Lloyd.

Concepts should include a high-level overview and creative idea that is relevant for all sectors and adaptable enough to be effectively delivered across multiple channels. The concepts will be reviewed by a selection panel of representatives from Destination Marlborough, Marlborough District Council and Marlborough Chamber of Commerce. The owner/s of the selected creative concepts will be invited to work alongside Destination Marlborough to develop the strategy and execute the campaign using their winning creative. Details on how to submit a concept is available on www.marlboroughnz.com/marlboroughcreatives with submissions due by 5pm Wednesday 13 May 2020.

