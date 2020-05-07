Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Innovating Streets Projects Agreed By Auckland Council

Thursday, 7 May 2020, 5:46 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Council’s Emergency Committee today endorsed Auckland Transport’s applications to the first tranche of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Innovating Streets for People pilot fund.

The projects, from across the region, range from safe street improvements outside schools, slow street interventions, and walking and cycling facilities to give Aucklanders more space to enjoy their streets and neighbourhoods through quick, tactical changes. The Innovating Streets fund allows for quick lower cost projects to be trialled as a transition for long term projects.

One project, in Waiuku, will improve safety at an intersection by trialling a rubber roundabout. In the central city, Queen Street’s Access for Everyone pilot is also included.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says Innovating Streets is about creating safer, more people-friendly streets. “Government funding allows us to work with local communities and their local boards to design and test changes at low cost to see how well they can achieve the objective of creating places that are good for pedestrians and people on bikes to be.

“The projects we are submitting in the first application round focus on making streets around schools safer for students and improving town and city centres to be more pleasant places for those who visit them.

“When an idea we test works well and has strong community support, we can look to make the changes permanent,” Phil Goff says.

Councillor Chris Darby says, “With generous and creative government funding, we can fast-forward plans to enliven streets for people by providing room to move safely and enjoyably.

“The lockdown has seen Aucklanders rediscover the delight of walking and cycling and now’s the time to lock in some of the good habits we took up during the lockdown.

“With massive growth in online retail during lockdown, local retail centres need engaging points of difference. Just as we successfully re-imagined High St to make it safer and more appealing for people, we’re now looking towards enlivening the high streets in our local centres.

“Innovating Streets is just the tonic, providing playful interventions like play-street programmes, ‘Slow Sundays’, low traffic zones, pop-up bike paths and car calming around schools.”

Councillor Josephine Bartley says, “It is good to see the next phase of the process will include all elected representatives and the various departments of Council, Auckland Transport and Panuku. This is a great opportunity provided by Waka Kotahi NZTA to make our streets safer and more liveable, thereby making a positive difference for our communities.

“Lockdown has shown that our communities are eager to get out there and keep active, and these projects will ensure we can continue doing so safely. I am pleased to see that the first round of projects submitted for funding includes several projects aimed at improving safety around schools.”

The list includes also includes Panuku Development Auckland projects to improve town centre streets in Henderson, Onehunga and Takapuna, as part of its overall work in these neighbourhoods.

Adrienne Young-Cooper, who chairs AT and Panuku, says the range of projects are a part of existing AT and Panuku programmes but the high NZ Transport Agency funding assistance of 90 per cent deliberately encourages councils and their agencies to think differently and creatively about quicker transitional ways to deliver those programmes.

“Through the level 4 lockdown, people have already enjoyed what it is like to have quiet roads and streets, with more space for people to walk, cycle and experience public spaces in a different way,” she says.

“People have not only seen what the future might look like, but they have actually lived it and loved it. We want to take the great lessons from the past few weeks and deliver more of what our communities want.

“The projects we are including in our application will deliver medium term, tactical improvement trials that we can learn from and work closely with locals to co-design. It’s also a great opportunity for Panuku, Auckland Transport and Auckland Council to continue to collaborate on projects to make communities more accessible to all.”

During the lockdown, AT undertook research to gauge Aucklanders’ support for tactical urbanism to create more space for physical distancing, with early results showing a high amount of support by Aucklanders.

“69 per cent of Aucklanders support this type of initiative, with support rising to 71 per cent when the initiative is focussed on creating safe spaces for walking and cycling,” says Ms Young-Cooper.

“More than half of people surveyed believe these initiatives are more relevant since the pandemic began. These types of projects have strong support, especially when more space is needed for physical distancing to continue.”

Auckland Council, Auckland Transport, Panuku and other partners will also work closely together in the coming months to apply for the second tranche of the Innovating Streets for People pilot fund, which closes in June.

Details of Innovating Streets programme: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/roads-and-rail/innovating-streets/about/pilot-fund/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Hype Around The TransTasman Bubble, And Microsoft

Arguably, one of the more irresponsible things the government could do right now would be to throw the doors wide open to non-essential travel next week at Level Two – as the tourism industry is demanding. Such a decision could easily crash our newly minted system of contact tracing, just when the shift to Level Two will be putting its national capacity to the test. Could the country really rely on hard-pressed tourism operators to run their own effective systems of contact tracing of their customers? Hmmm... More>>

 

Prime Minister: Alert Level 2 Restrictions Announced

Alert Level 2 will see significantly more activity open up across the country requiring New Zealanders to play it safe and remain vigilant so the virus doesn’t bounce back, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.
“Every alert level to fight COVID-19 is its own battle. When you win one, it doesn’t mean the war is over... More>>

ALSO:


Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Over A Thousand Workers Getting Infrastructure Back On Track

Over a thousand road and rail workers are back to work today to help kick-start the post-lockdown economy and get New Zealand moving, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Budget 2020: Responding, Recovering And Rebuilding

Hon Grant Robertson, Minister of Finance: Kia ora koutou katoa, Thank you to John Milford and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce team for hosting this event today. I know it must have been difficult pulling together an event in circumstances ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 