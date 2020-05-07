1 Person Dies In Fatal Crash In Marine Parade, Napier
Thursday, 7 May 2020, 6:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died at the scene following a crash today
in Marine Parade, Napier.
The crash involving a car
and a truck that occurred along SH51 was reported around
11.15am.
The Serious Crash Unit is
investigating.
The road is still closed and diversions
are in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area,
if
possible.
