Message From Mayor Rehette Stoltz

Hello again, and what a lovely and encouraging week it's been. Nationally zero new cases were reported two days in a row and on Wednesday only two new cases. We’ve been doing a brilliant job during lock down of remaining safe, but our work now is to stay the course.

Perhaps because of this good news, everyone living in Tairāwhiti needs to keep up our good work and stay in our bubbles.

We’re still at Alert Level 3, which is essentially not that different to a full lock down. We need to finish the job we started, which is eliminating COVID 19.

What we are doing as a community is working, but it’s too early to celebrate.

Alert Level 3 has meant that some of us can go back to work with strict physical distancing in place.

But we can’t relax our guard. It’s only by paying attention and being vigilant that will save us from any unpleasant surprises. It will be some time before we are in the clear, and we need to keep doing what we have been doing.

Under Alert Level 3:

Keep working and learning from home if you can.

Keep a two-metre distance from others.

Stay local and travel only within our region.

The Government will announce on Monday, 11 May if we will move to Alert Level 2 and when that may happen. Until then, we remain at Alert Level 3.

Anyone in need of assistance call Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Coordination Centre at Council on 0800 653 800.

Check the COVID-19 website for further details.

Take care and stay safe. Kia kaha Tairāwhiti.

