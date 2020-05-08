Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Funding Sought For Temporary Street Changes

Friday, 8 May 2020, 9:53 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council yesterday agreed to some temporary street changes it plans to roll out around the city subject to Government funding assistance.

Seven of these are Covid-19-related responses that, if approved, will involve repurposing traffic lanes or parking spaces to make more space for walking and biking while safe-distancing requirements are in place.

An application for funding through the Government’s recently announced Innovating Streets Fund will go to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency today. It is hoped decisions on which projects will get funding will be made next week. In the meantime, planning to make all of these changes will continue at pace so those approved can potentially be rolled out as quickly as possible.

The Innovating Streets Fund will meet 90 percent of the cost of any projects approved.

It is envisaged most of the footpath extensions and pop-up bike lanes would be removed when social distancing restrictions are eased, but having them in place for a short while would help in the development of future more permanent changes.

The Council also agreed to speed up its part in the decisionmaking process around the Let’s Get Wellington Moving proposal for lower central city speeds so, if approved, this could be in place sooner than originally planned.

The Council will apply for funding for the following temporary projects:

· footpath extension in Stout Street to provide more space for people coming from the Railway Station

· bike lane on Featherston Street

· uphill bike lane on Brooklyn Hill

· bus lane and protected bike lane on Victoria Street

· shared path on the Miramar Peninsula between Shelly Bay and Scorching Bay (one-way only for traffic (Shelly Bay to Scorching Bay) with the lane next to the sea used by people on foot and bikes)

· bike lane on Onepu Road connecting Leonie Gill Pathway and Rongotai Road

· bike lane on Evans Bay Parade between Greta Point and Cobham Drive.

The Council also agreed to apply for funding for some other projects that could qualify for trial funding. These are temporary street changes that could be further developed with local businesses and residents and made permanent following an initial trial. They include:

· changes to make the intersection of Abel Smith and Cuba streets safer and easier for pedestrians

· central city pop-up park and public spaces

· central city parking spaces for e-scooters

· a trial bike route via Wilson Street in Newtown.

Deputy Mayor Sarah Free says to ensure the changes can remain in place as long as they are needed, the Council has been advised it is legally required to complete a traffic resolution process.

“There’s obviously a lot of public support for these, but this means there will be a two-week opportunity for affected parties to look at the designs and comment before we make final decisions in June,” she says. “We will also look at whether there are other projects we could apply for in the next funding round.”

It is expected to be about mid-June before work on the temporary street changes starts. The work would be done over a few weeks, with some changes in place ahead of others.

Cr Jenny Condie, Associate Portfolio Lead for Transport, says the temporary changes proposed are consistent with the Council’s and Let’s Get Wellington Moving’s commitment to mode shift, and developing a transport system that can ultimately move more people with fewer vehicles.

The projects, estimated to cost about $2 million, have been selected due to their benefits and ability to deliver, from a longer list that included suggestions from the community, Councillors, Council staff, Greater Wellington Regional Council, interest groups and the public.

All were assessed against a range of criteria including whether they can aid social distancing, encourage walking or biking, are worth trialling, and how well they align with the city’s long-term goals.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Hype Around The TransTasman Bubble, And Microsoft

Arguably, one of the more irresponsible things the government could do right now would be to throw the doors wide open to non-essential travel next week at Level Two – as the tourism industry is demanding. Such a decision could easily crash our newly minted system of contact tracing, just when the shift to Level Two will be putting its national capacity to the test. Could the country really rely on hard-pressed tourism operators to run their own effective systems of contact tracing of their customers? Hmmm... More>>

 

Prime Minister: Alert Level 2 Restrictions Announced

Alert Level 2 will see significantly more activity open up across the country requiring New Zealanders to play it safe and remain vigilant so the virus doesn’t bounce back, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.
“Every alert level to fight COVID-19 is its own battle. When you win one, it doesn’t mean the war is over... More>>

ALSO:


Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Over A Thousand Workers Getting Infrastructure Back On Track

Over a thousand road and rail workers are back to work today to help kick-start the post-lockdown economy and get New Zealand moving, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Budget 2020: Responding, Recovering And Rebuilding

Hon Grant Robertson, Minister of Finance: Kia ora koutou katoa, Thank you to John Milford and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce team for hosting this event today. I know it must have been difficult pulling together an event in circumstances ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 