Car Fire Follows Collision - Collision Blueskin Road, Careys Bay, Dunedin - Southern
Friday, 8 May 2020, 10:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency Services are currently at a single-vehicle
collision on Blueskin Road, Careys Bay,
Dunedin.
Police were advised of the crash at about
10.06am.
The vehicle reportedly rolled and caught on
fire.
Nobody has been injured.
Traffic in the
area is being stopped in order for the site to be
cleared.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area or
expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
