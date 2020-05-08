Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Major Development To Start At Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre

Friday, 8 May 2020, 2:01 pm
Press Release: Pukaha

Pūkaha has successfully secured funding from the Government's Provincial Growth Fund (PGF). It sends a bold message about the future of the National Wildlife Centre, as PGF investment will pay a significant role in the economic reovery of the Tararua and Wairarapa regions. The Pūkaha Board, along with its partners Rangitāne and Te Papa Atawhai - the Deparment of Conservation welcomed the news.

The $2.5m Government funding means that work can start immediately on the $4.5m project, the largest ever development programme at the National Wildlife Centre. It will involve the construction of a 40 bed Accommodation and Education centre to host school and community groups and vocational training programmes. It will also help fund; a new Nocturnal Boardwalk to enable visitors to experience the forest at night; a Carving Whare to host traditional carving workshops by Rangitāne whakairo; and up to 10 motorhome sites.

The developments will be completed within 18 months and will extend visitor access and use of the Reserve by nearly 50% with overnight stays, nocturnal and dawn guided tours and an extended Environment and Ecology Education programme that will be developed in conjunction with schools and tertiary education providers.

The Pūkaha Board’s decision to proceed with the development follows extensive research and feasibility testing which showed strong support with schools from Hawkes Bay to Wellington and across to Whanganui. All schools interviewed wanted overnight accommodation and extended environment and ecology education programmes to complement classroom work and included cultural history and Māutauranga Māori perspectives. The research also showed a strong contribution to regional economies through increased visitors over a five year period.

Pūkaha Board Chair Bob Francis is delighted that Government has got in behind this major development. “We have enormous confidence in our future as we work through this difficult period in our history.” says Bob. “As well as making Pūkaha more financially sustainable, it is a positive development for both Tararua and Wairarapa, with job creation, economic stimulus, and more reasons for domestic travellers to explore this beautiful part of New Zealand. It will make a real difference.”

The contribution the developments will make to education has also not gone unnoticed. Martin O'Grady, Principal of Rathkeale College said “I know I speak on behalf of all Kura in the Wairarapa about the exciting news of the establishment of an Environment and Ecology Wānanga at Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre. At Rathkeale there is a definite appetite for education outside the classroom and I feel this facility will support the programmes we currently offer with a particular focus on Māutauranga Māori in our Biology, Environmental and Primary Industry courses.”

The timing of the development is special for another very important reason. Earlier this year Pūkaha was formally returned to Rangitāne as part of their Treaty Settlement. Rangitāne in turn have undertaken to gift the Reserve to the Crown for the sole use as a National Wildlife Centre. When this gifting ceremony takes place in 2021, the new Education and Accommodation Wānanga will be nearing completion; a timely and fitting tribute to the generous gift of Rangitāne to the people of the region and Aotearoa.

Rangitāne has been involved with planning the developments. Input by Rangitāne Kaumatua Mike Kawana and Manahi Paewai has been essential to ensure that the new facilities align closely with the aspirations of Rangitāne to re-establish the links made long ago by Rangitāne tipuna with this taonga ngahere. “This space will create opportunities for everyone to experience Te Ao Māori through the culture and traditions of Rangitāne,” says Mike Kawana.

Balancing conservation and commercial priorities is a daily challenge for Pūkaha but with a clear direction set by the Board, the National Wildlife Centre is well positioned to make the right decisions, for the Pūkaha team, wider community, mana whenua and the wildlife. As General Manager, Emily Court explains, “we have come a long way in the last two years and now it is time for some ‘game changing’ developments that will build on all of the work of our predecessors. The Wānanga is that opportunity and the timing couldn’t be better for Pūkaha and for the regions.” she says.

About Pūkaha:

Pūkaha Mount Bruce National Wildlife Centre, known for many years as Mount Bruce, has been an important contributor to conservation efforts in Aotearoa, breeding endangered birds since the 1950s and bringing them back from the brink of extinction. The 942ha native forest is located on the border of Tararua and Wairarapa Regions and is the last remnant of Te Tapere Nui o Whātonga (70 mile bush). Significant investment each year in predator control and forest restoration, has resulted in thriving native wildlife populations returning to the forest, including threatened species such as Kākā, North Island Kōkako and Kiwi. In 2019 over 40,000 people visited the Centre.

Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre is managed by the Pūkaha Mount Bruce board in partnership with Rangitāne o Wairarapa and Rangitāne o Tamkinui a rua and the Department of Conservation. Pūkaha aims to educate and inspire the general public about conservation and New Zealand wildlife through their Visitor Centre, daily talks and educational programmes. Pūkaha also works with whio (blue duck), pāteke (brown teal), and kākāriki.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pukaha on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On One Of The Shadows Over Level Two

For many New Zealanders, the imminent shift to Level Two is going to be a momentous occasion. Here’s another looming landmark likely to be just as important : the moment when our 12 weeks of access to the wage subsidy scheme finally runs out. That scheme has been the bubble protecting many of us from the full blast of the Covid-19 economic crisis. Even next week, these concerns( about what life beyond the wage subsidy will feel like) seem bound to influence just how the Level Two freedoms play out... More>>

 

Covid-19 Response: New Legal Framework As Move To Alert Level 2 Considered

A new law providing a legal framework for Covid-19 Alert Level 2 will be introduced and debated next week. “The changes will ensure that controls on gatherings of people and physical distancing are still enforceable,” Attorney-General David Parker ... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Alert Level 2 Restrictions Announced

Alert Level 2 will see significantly more activity open up across the country requiring New Zealanders to play it safe and remain vigilant so the virus doesn’t bounce back, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.
“Every alert level to fight COVID-19 is its own battle. When you win one, it doesn’t mean the war is over... More>>

ALSO:


Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2020: Responding, Recovering And Rebuilding

Hon Grant Robertson, Minister of Finance: Kia ora koutou katoa, Thank you to John Milford and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce team for hosting this event today. I know it must have been difficult pulling together an event in circumstances ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 