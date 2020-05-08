Proposal To Boost Porirua City’s Business Sector Recovery

To help boost recovery of the city’s economy and local business sector, Porirua City is proposing an option for commercial ratepayers to defer paying their 2020/21 commercial property rates, then pay them back over three years.

Council’s Te Puna Kōrero Committee discussed the proposal this week and agreed to put it to the community for consultation and feedback.

Committee chair, Councillor Ross Leggett, says the proposal aims to help businesses with immediate cashflow issues while they get back on their feet.

"Covid-19 has impacted significantly on everyone, and the challenges faced by local businesses have a flow-on effect for the entire city.

"We want the business sector to recover as quickly as possible, as a strong business community creates jobs and other benefits for all Porirua City residents.

"If businesses fail, a greater share of the rates needed to run our city will move to other ratepayers so it’s really important that we help keep our local businesses operating."

Commercial ratepayers who opt to use the proposed scheme would pay back all the rates, plus interest and a one-off fee, so there will be no financial impact on other ratepayers or the Council.

Mayor Anita Baker says Council is very aware that Covid-19 has created real difficulties for many in our community, not just commercial ratepayers.

"If you are a resident struggling to pay your rates, please get in touch with our rates team and we can help with payment plans, looking at each situation on a case by case basis," she says.

"One option is to change your payments to weekly or fortnightly, which can help spread the cost over the year. You can contact our rates team through rates@poriruacity.govt.nz or by calling 237 5089."

We’d like to hear your thoughts on the commercial rates proposal and feedback can be given until 7 June. For more information, and to make a submission, go to our website poriruacity.govt.nz keyword public consultation. If you don’t have access to a computer, please get in touch on 04 237 5089 to request a hardcopy package.

