Ballantyne Road Speed Limit To Change
The speed limit on Ballantyne Road will drop today following requests from the community through the Speed Limit Bylaw review last year, and further consultation on the change back in February.
As of Friday 8 May, signage has been erected and the following changes will be in place:
· Ballantyne Road (Riverbank Road to State Highway 6) – 60km/h (dropping from 80km/h)
· Ballantyne Road (Golf Course Road to Riverbank Road) – 50km/h (dropping from 70km/h)
Further speed limit changes are expected to come into force later this month:
|Area
|Current Permanent Speed Limit (km/h)
|New Permanent Speed Limit (km/h)
|Arrowtown Town Centre
|40
|30
|Cemetery Road (Domain Rd to Muir Rd)
|100
|80
Queenstown Lakes District Council General Manager Property and Infrastructure, Peter Hansby reminded drivers to stay alert.
“Most of us haven’t been out driving on the roads much over the lockdown period. We’re urging drivers to please stay alert, make sure you’re checking speed limit signs and driving to the correct limit,” he said.