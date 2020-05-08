Five Arrested, Meth And Firearms Seized In Drug Operation

Police have arrested five people and have seized methamphetamine and hundreds of thousands in cash after a series of search warrants in Auckland and Tokoroa.

This morning, Police officers from the National Organised Crime Group carried out 10 search warrants at addresses across Auckland and in Tokoroa.

The search warrants were part of an ongoing operation into the distribution of methamphetamine.

Today’s search warrants follow an initial search of a West Auckland address last Friday which recovered a small quantity of methamphetamine, approximately $300,000 in cash and five firearms – three rifles including a military-style assault rifle and two shotguns.

Following a series of additional search warrants today, Police located another $100,000 in cash and seized a further amount of methamphetamine.

Five men have been arrested and are appearing in the Auckland and Tokoroa District Courts facing a number of charges including, Possession of methamphetamine for supply, Conspiracy to deal Methamphetamine, Supplying Methamphetamine, Money Laundering, Unlawful possession of firearms and Participation in an Organised Criminal Group.

Detective Inspector Colin Parmenter, National Organised Crime Group, says Police are committed to disrupting the chain of methamphetamine and other illegal drugs, which cause immeasurable harm.

“Throughout the lockdown period, Police have continued to work hard to hold organised criminal groups and drug offenders to account.

“We will continue to work tirelessly in this space and arrest those responsible, who have absolutely no regard for the significant damage these drugs cause in our community, with often those vulnerable most affected,” says Detective Inspector Parmenter.

Anyone with information about drug offending or other criminal activity is urged to contact Police by phoning 105 or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by phoning 0800 555 111.

