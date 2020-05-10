One Person Has Died Following A Crash In Eastern Bay Of Plenty
Sunday, 10 May 2020, 7:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash on Te Teko Road,
near Edgecumbe, last night.
Police received a report
of the crash about 11:20pm.
A car had struck a
horse.
The driver and sole occupant died at the
scene.
Te Toko Road remains closed between Okaahu Road
and Powell Road this morning while the Serious Crash Unit
examines the scene.
Motorists should instead travel
via Grieve Road and/or Otakiri
Road.
