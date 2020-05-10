Crash, SH2, Silverstream Bridge - State Highway Two, Silverstream Bridge - Wellington
Sunday, 10 May 2020, 4:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are asked to avoid the State Highway 2 area
near Silverstream Bridge due to a crash.
Police were
alerted to a two vehicle crash at around
2pm.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible
or expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
