Sudden Death, Tokoroa
Sunday, 10 May 2020, 4:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died at a residential
address in Tokoroa today.
Emergency services were
called to the property just before 2pm.
Police are
currently in the initial stages of establishing the
circumstances.
A scene examination will be carried
out.
Further updates will be given when
available.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more