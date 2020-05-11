Wellington Police Search For Ricky Wilson

Wellington Police are currently searching for 29-year-old Ricky Wilson who escaped from Corrections custody while being transported to hospital from Rimutaka Prison tonight.

He was last seen on foot in the Silverstream/Heretaunga area.

He is described as Caucasian, 183cm tall and of thin to medium build.

Both his lower legs are heavily tattooed.

He should not be approached and Police ask that anyone with information on Wilson's whereabouts call Police on 111.

Police are currently being assisted by the Westpac Helicopter which was already deployed in the area.

Police ask people in the area to please stay inside to enable the helicopter's technology to better identify heat signatures of interest in this area.

Statement to be attributed to Senior Sergeant Quentin Ward, Wellington Police.

