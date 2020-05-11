Murder Charge, Tokoroa Homicide Investigation
Monday, 11 May 2020, 11:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 28-year-old woman has been charged with murder in
relation to the death of a man in Tokoroa
yesterday.
She is due to appear in the Rotorua
District Court this afternoon.
As this matter is now
before the Courts, Police have no further
comment.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more