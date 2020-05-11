Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Persistent Rain This Week Confined To The West Of The South Island

Monday, 11 May 2020, 1:32 pm
Press Release: MetService

MetService has issued a Heavy Rain Watch for parts of western South Island with a front that moves north over the Island today while the rest of the country remains largely dry. This theme will continue most of the week with any fronts affecting the country keeping south of Cook Strait until Friday.

MetService meteorologist April Clark says, “The West Coast and southern parts of Buller are in for a wet 24 hours as a front stalls over the area this afternoon and evening before weakening and sinking south to sit over Fiordland in the second half of Tuesday. The second bout of widespread rain forecast for the west of the South Island occurs on Thursday as a second front rapidly moves north."

Elsewhere, things are generally looking dry this week. Cloud and a few showers are forecast for the upper North Island (including Gisborne and the Hawkes Bay) on Tuesday and Wednesday which means that it won’t be ideal for hanging out the washing but it’s certainly not the persistent rain needed to make a difference for drought-stricken areas.

The front over the South Island on Thursday is expected to push north of Cook Strait on Friday and will bring scattered rain to southern and western areas of the North Island. However, at this stage, models are signalling that the rain will not be heavy as the front moves north.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Level Two, And Little Richard

Level Two will be life Jim, but not as we’ve known it. At 4pm today, PM Jacinda Ardern will announce the Cabinet decision on when the shift out of Level Three will occur, along with – presumably – a bit of finessing as to what its final details will look like. Come Thursday, the Budget will also clarify what income safety nets New Zealand can continue to afford after economic reality - aka as “the worst recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s” – has fully kicked in, come July... More>>

 

Covid-19 Response: New Legal Framework As Move To Alert Level 2 Considered

A new law providing a legal framework for Covid-19 Alert Level 2 will be introduced and debated next week. “The changes will ensure that controls on gatherings of people and physical distancing are still enforceable,” Attorney-General David Parker ... More>>

Prime Minister: Alert Level 2 Restrictions Announced

Alert Level 2 will see significantly more activity open up across the country requiring New Zealanders to play it safe and remain vigilant so the virus doesn’t bounce back, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.
“Every alert level to fight COVID-19 is its own battle. When you win one, it doesn’t mean the war is over... More>>

Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

Budget 2020: Responding, Recovering And Rebuilding

Hon Grant Robertson, Minister of Finance: Kia ora koutou katoa, Thank you to John Milford and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce team for hosting this event today. I know it must have been difficult pulling together an event in circumstances ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

