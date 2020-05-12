Standing United For The Climate Once Again, This Time From Our Own Homes

COVID-19 has rapidly changed our way of living, connecting, and working. It’s also had an effect on the kinds of tools movements like School Strike 4 Climate NZ’s (SS4C NZ) are able to use to mobilize New Zealanders for climate justice. For this reason, SS4C NZ are approaching the International Climate Strike this Friday, 15th May, a little differently and are moving online.

Oli Morphew, a School Strike 4 Climate organizer says “The importance of continuing momentum to show love for this one planet we all call home has never been so clear. We must come together, online and standing in our own driveways, as we’ve shown we can do so well for each other during the stages of lockdown we’ve just endured. Let’s do the same for our Earth and to #UnitebehindClimate. “

A Facebook event has been created to establish a network of New Zealanders who will be uniting behind climate in some way, shape, or form on May 15th and this event is quickly gaining traction. The message has been shared with unions, businesses, students, and various networks around the country.

People from all corners of Aotearoa will be taking to their driveways to draw their vision for a green post-covid New Zealand. Others will be painting these visions on protest signs and will show the world from their windows, similar to the project participated in by many during the lockdown, the Great Big Bear Hunt.

“Whether it’s flourishing native bush, 100% renewable energy, or even something as simple as a kid riding their bike in a car-free city. Let's see it!” Says Oli Morphew

“New Zealanders tell stories of how we were the first to give women the vote, the first to go nuclear-free. Once again, we have the eyes of the world on our small nation, and the opportunity to show them not just how to beat Covid-19, but how to create sustainable jobs to bounce back into a healthier, happier, planet,” Says School Strike 4 Climate organizer Coco Green-Lovatt.

“Our leaders face a choice in the fight against the covid recession, for our children, we must follow the path of protecting people and Papatuānuku, not power and profit. We are not only the generation that will face the effects of the climate crisis. But we are the ones who will be paying off the debt generated from the economic stimulus.” Green-Lovatt says.

This Friday, May 15th, SS4C NZ are calling on everyone to get involved in whatever capacity they can.

