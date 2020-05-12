Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Awards Set To Celebrate Waikato Business Achievements

Tuesday, 12 May 2020, 11:11 am
Waikato Chamber of Commerce

At a time when Waikato businesses are struggling with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever to celebrate our business community, according to Waikato Chamber of Commerce executive director Don Good.

“That’s why we’re pleased to announce that this year’s Westpac Waikato Business Awards will be going ahead again this year,” Don said.

“We know that Waikato businesses are incredibly resilient and, while we acknowledge there are some that are doing it tough right now, the business community deserves to be celebrated.”

Don said the awards and judging process would take into account the Covid-19 environment that businesses are operating in.

“The awards are a brilliant opportunity for businesses to delve into where their strengths lie, understand their vulnerabilities and reflect on their journey. People who’ve entered in previous years have told us that the entry process has seen them emerge stronger, and with more pride in what they’ve worked so hard to achieve and what they’ll continue to strive for.”

Both Chamber members and non-members can enter. This year’s categories include: not for profit; micro business of the year; service excellence; business growth and strategy; marketing and social media; innovation; social and environmental sustainability; international trade; emerging leader of the year; and CEO of the year. There is also the overall winner – the Westpac Waikato Business of the Year.

Entries close on July 30 with finalists to be announced in September. Winners will be announced on November 13.

“At this stage, we’re hoping the usual gala dinner will how we will celebrate all our winners, but we will reassess that if there are any ongoing issues related to Covid-19,” Don said.

For more information or to enter, go to https://wba.awardsplatform.com/

The Chamber is hosting an informal online Q&A session for people considering entering the awards. The Chamber’s awards manager Paula Sutton and head judge Dr Heather Connolly of the University of Waikato will take questions about the entry process, categories, what’s required of entrants, information entrants will need to provide and more.

To join the Q&A session, go to https://business.waikatochamber.co.nz/events/details/wwba-q-a-drop-in-session-2721

