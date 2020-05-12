Youth week response

This week is New Zealand Youth Week 2020, ANZASW would like to acknowledge and celebrate the work of all social workers who work with our rangatahi here in Aotearoa and around the world. The theme for the week is “E kōrero ana mātou. E whakarongo ana koutou? |We’re speaking. Are you listening".This theme acts as an incredibly powerful reminder as we navigate an uncertain future and post Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. We however hold hope, that through a compassionate, kind and strong response we have the ability to facilitate change for the future generations of Aotearoa.
Head over to our website to have a read of the conversation I had with one of our social workers involved in working with youth https://anzasw.nz/anzasw-acknowledges-youth-week/.