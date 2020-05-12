Body Located In Water At Evans Bay
Tuesday, 12 May 2020, 3:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police were notified around 12.40pm today that a body had
been located in the water at Evans Bay near the Evans Bay
marina.
The body has been brought ashore, and formal
identification will now take place.
Enquiries are
ongoing to establish the circumstances, and the matter will
be referred to the
Coroner.
