Serious Crash, Helensville - Waitematā
Tuesday, 12 May 2020, 5:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The crash was reported to Police around 5pm.
One
person is being transported to hospital via helicopter with
serious injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit are
attending.
Mill Road is currently closed with
diversions in
place.
