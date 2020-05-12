Update: Body In Water At Evans Bay, Wellington
Tuesday, 12 May 2020, 6:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police looking into the circumstances surrounding a body
being discovered in Evans Bay today are seeking help from
the public
Police were notified of the man's body in
the water near the Evans Bay marina around 12:40pm.
He
is not yet identified, and while inquiries are ongoing into
his identity Police would like to hear from anyone who may
be able to help.
If you can, contact Detective Senior
Sergeant Kevan Verry of Wellington Crime Squad via
105.
