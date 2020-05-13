COVID-19 No Barrier To Youth Week Creative Fun

Youth Week is presenting itself to Horowhenua young people in one of their favourite places – online.

A variety of competitions and themed activities can be found on Horowhenua District Council’s social media channels, with updates being posted throughout this week.

Council’s youth voice network, Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) Horowhenua, is leading the programme for young people aged between 12 and 24 years who live in Horowhenua.

YEP is teaming up with Raukawa Whanau Ora, Muaūpoko Tribal Authority, and Māori youth support group Rangitahi 4 Waiora to offer the Trick Shot Challenge, which invites young people to pull off their best trick shot in a 15 second video.

Three $50 vouchers for the winner’s choice of Noel Leeming, Subway, The Warehouse or New World are up for grabs, with one winner per day on 12, 14 and 16 May chosen by a panel of guest judges.

For local rangatahi with a story to share, YEP and Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Youth Space are running the My Story Project. Youth can use any method of creative expression including dance, poetry, film, song and more to submit a story via Facebook Messenger. Stories can be named or anonymous, and will be shared on YEP’s Facebook page.

The winner is up for a $250 Noel Leeming voucher, and will be drawn on 20 May.

The YEP and Aquatics Horowhenua Fitness Challenge exercises not only the body, but the creative spirit. Young people are challenged to make a 15 second video of their most creative workout, with wild workout wigs and outfits, brilliant bubble teamwork, synchronised sibling squats and other imaginative fitness fun keenly encouraged.

The most creative workout each day on 11, 13 and 15 May will win a $50 voucher for their choice of Noel Leeming, Subway, The Warehouse or New World.

For more information, including terms and conditions, visit www.facebook.com/yEPhorowhenua

