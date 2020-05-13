Kāpiti Libraries Prepare For A Safer Normal At Alert Level 2

Kāpiti Coast District Council libraries will reopen to the public from 10am tomorrow (Thursday 14 May) as New Zealand transitions to COVID-19 alert level 2.

“We’re thrilled to be able to welcome our active library users back to browse the shelves again, but we want to let our community know that visiting your library will look and feel a little different as we operate in a new, safer normal,” says Kāpiti Coast District Council’s Libraries and Arts Manager Ian Littleworth.

“There will be limits on the number of visitors allowed in at each library at any one time. For Paraparaumu the limit will be 50 people, Ōtaki will be 25 people, and Waikanae and Paekākāriki will be five respectively. We will be reviewing these limits as we move through alert level 2.

“All visitors will need to sign a register for contact tracing purposes which will be managed by library staff when entering the building.

“Opening hours are also temporarily reduced. Paraparaumu, Waikanae and Ōtaki Libraries will open from 10am-5pm Monday through Friday, and 10am-4pm on Saturdays. All three will be closed on Sunday. Paekākāriki Library will resume normal opening hours Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

“The health and safety of our visitors and our staff are our top priority and these temporary restrictions will help us with new safety measures like physical distancing and increased cleaning schedules.”

Public computers and tablets will be cleaned between use and all SMART libraries across the Wellington region will either clean or quarantine returned items for a minimum of three days before they are put back on the shelves.

“We will be doing our part to play it safe but we need our visitors to carefully follow government guidance for life at alert level 2. Maintain physical distance from people you don’t know, stay at home if you don’t feel well and wash or sanitise your hands before and after visiting us,” says Mr Littleworth.

“All items currently on loan have been automatically extended through to 4 June 2020 so there’s no need to rush your books back. Our additional precautions will mean some delays for users and we ask for your patience and kindness as we transition to a new, safer normal.”

© Scoop Media

