Aucklanders To Have Their Say On Southern Transport Transformation

Wednesday, 13 May 2020, 10:26 am
Press Release: NZTA

Aucklanders are invited to have their say on a series of projects aiming to improve access and travel choices, connect communities and support growth in southern Auckland.

In January 2020 the Government confirmed $2.4 billion in funding for roads and rail to unlock growth in South Auckland as part of the NZ Upgrade Programme, including the 21.5km Mill Road corridor from Manukau to Drury, rail upgrades and new train stations, and improvements to State Highway 1 between Papakura and Drury.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Auckland Transport are now seeking community feedback on a range of proposals for public transport, rail upgrades, road improvements including local and state highway systems, and new walking and cycling networks.

Waka Kotahi’s Director of Regional Relationships, Steve Mutton says the area is an important gateway from the south to the airport and to the city centre and the Upper North Island.

The Supporting Growth Programme, a collaboration between Waka Kotahi and Auckland Transport, is leading the planning process and is now identifying and protecting the land that will be needed.

“Today’s proposals are a major step forward in transport planning for southern Auckland. The South is growing fast and over the next 30 years, an additional 120,000 people are expected to live in future communities in Takaanini, Opāheke, Drury, Paerata and Pukekohe. We want to provide residents with more accessible and sustainable travel choices.”

“The proposals include input from local boards, mana whenua, key stakeholders and communities, and are a great example of working together to resolve transport challenges for the future,” says Mr Mutton.

Auckland Transport Chief Executive Shane Ellison says he’s delighted the proposals prioritise new public transport networks as well as road improvements to make roads safer and to ease congestion. He says community feedback will help shape these exciting projects.

“We’re working together with the community to deliver safe, innovative, and sustainable transport for southern Auckland.

“The community has already told us they’re looking for more public transport, walking and cycling connections so that’s a big part of what we’re planning.”

Usually we invite people to face-to-face discussions during the consultation phase, but because of the Covid-19 pandemic we won’t hold public meetings for health and safety reasons. However, we will continue to progress these projects as infrastructure will play a critical role in the economic recovery of New Zealand.

We encourage people to review the information online and provide feedback. The project team will be available to discuss queries through the Supporting Growth webpage, by phone or email.

“Your views are very important to the projects. We encourage you to look at the projects online and have your say. We value your contribution and will carefully consider the feedback you provide,” says Mr Mutton.

Community feedback is open 18 May to 12 June 2020 for these projects:

  • Mill Road – Takaanini, Papakura and Drury sections
  • Pukekohe Expressway and connections to State Highway 22
  • Pukekohe Urban Arterial (north-east section)
  • Rail upgrades and new stations at Drury Central, Drury West and Paerata
  • Separate walking and cycling paths along Opāheke Road, Ponga Road and Waihoehoe Road.

Feedback can be provided online or on feedback forms. The project team can also be contacted by email at info@supportinggrowth.nz or by calling 0800 GROW AKL.

Visit supportinggrowth.govt.nz to find feedback forms, maps and background documents.

