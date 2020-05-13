Truck Crash, SH6, Buller - Tasman
Wednesday, 13 May 2020, 10:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on Upper
Buller Gorge Road (SH6) near New Creek Road, where a truck
has rolled, obstructing the highway.
Police were
called about 10.10am.
The road will be closed, with
diversions in place, and motorists should avoid the
area.
