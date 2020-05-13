Man Arrested In Relation To Palmerston North Assaults
Wednesday, 13 May 2020, 4:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
An 18-year-old man has today been arrested in relation to
four assaults in the city since 1 May.
The man is
scheduled to appear in Palmerston North District Court
tomorrow, Thursday 14 May.
As the matter is now before
the court, no further comment can be made at this
time.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more