Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

City Community Facilities Gear Up To Reopen

Wednesday, 13 May 2020, 5:40 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council staff have come up with some novel ways of ensuring community facilities can reopen under COVID-19 Alert Level 2 without impacting the safety of public and staff.

Hamilton Zoo, Hamilton Gardens, Waikato Museum and Waterworld and Gallagher Aquatic Centre reopen to the public on Friday 15 May. Hamilton City Libraries is partially reopening, also on Friday, with a Click and Collect service and returns available at branches but no browsing for a few weeks.

The Council has temporarily changed opening hours at some community facilities to enable extra cleaning and other maintenance to be done while the public is absent.

Hamilton Zoo will be open from 9.30am to 4.30pm (final admissions 3.30pm) Tuesday to Sunday and closed on Mondays, Hamilton Gardens will open from 10am to 4pm, and all Hamilton City Libraries branches will open from 10am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 12.30pm Saturday. All library branches will be closed on Sunday. Waikato Museum’s hours have not changed. Pool hours at Hamilton Pools have not changed but Waterworld gym has reduced its hours.

Physical distancing between strangers is still a government requirement when the COVID-19 alert level moves down to Alert Level 2 at 11.59pm today.

Two-metre physical distancing will be expected at all Council facilities, with signs and floor markings installed to help maintain this. Visitors will be required to provide their name and contact details at some facilities so contact tracing can be done if necessary.

Surfaces at Council facilities will be frequently cleaned and hand sanitiser will be available for visitors to use. People who are feeling sick or unwell must stay home.

Some city facilities are taking an extra day to put cautionary measures in place and will open on Friday instead of Thursday. Others such as playgrounds will reopen from tomorrow.

The Council’s General Manager, Community, Lance Vervoort, says Alert Level 2 represents a welcome return to more normal operations for staff, who have missed having contact with the community, but it is not business as usual.

“Staff have put their thinking caps on and looked at how we can deliver to our community while still keeping everyone safe. For example, visitors will find themselves moving through Hamilton Zoo and Hamilton Gardens differently from usual because we’ve introduced one-way paths to separate people.

“We also have limits on the number of visitors we welcome to the Zoo, Waikato Museum or Hamilton Gardens’ Enclosed Gardens at any one time, so people get plenty of space to spread out. We want the public to come and enjoy the attractions they love but to do so safely. No one wants to see a new cluster flare up or a return to stricter rules,” Mr Vervoort says.

Hamilton Zoo, Hamilton Gardens and Waikato Museum have set number limits as another means of keeping people physically distant: 500 visitors at any one time at the Zoo, 200 in the Enclosed Gardens and 100 at Waikato Museum. The limits will help ensure people can stay the government-required two metres’ distance from strangers. There is room at all facilities for people to queue safely if there is a wait to get in.

Waterworld and Gallagher Aquatic Centre will have lane ropes up, with no free swimming and a limit on the number of swimmers per lane. The hydroslides and other facilities where physical distancing is more difficult, such as the toddler pools, sauna and spa pool, will remain closed. The gym and hydrotherapy pool at Waterworld will also have a limit on the number of users at any one time.

Hamilton City Libraries has introduced a new Click and Collect service for the first two weeks of Alert Level 2 as an innovative way of getting new books out to customers until they can browse the shelves and choose their own.

The free service starts from Friday 15 May and is available via the libraries website. Customers choose up to three genres and staff will pick a package of books based on this information. Book packs can be collected from the branch nominated by the customer. Collection will be contactless.

Meanwhile, library staff will be processing the almost 60,000 physical items currently on loan. Customers can return books from this Friday, using the after-hours slot at their local branch.

Mr Vervoort says there is no rush to return books as loans have been extended until 30 June and people won’t incur fines before then.

“We are aiming to increase our library services to the public within two weeks, once we have worked through the volume of returns and have contact tracing and physical distancing protocols in place.”

City parks have remained open through all alert levels but playgrounds have been closed and will reopen from Thursday 14 May, along with public toilets and park carparks.

Competitive sport was suspended under previous alert levels, and the Council is now working with clubs, codes and sporting organisations to confirm timeframes for competition to resume. Organisations booking fields will need to submit a plan to show they have processes in place to manage physical distancing and other government requirements.

Hamilton Cemeteries will resume normal office hours from Thursday. Funeral services can now be attended by up to 50 family and friends after the Government today increased the limit on numbers. Public health measures such as good hand hygiene and physical distancing must be met.

Both chapels will be open with chairs spaced to ensure people can be seated safely. Families will now be able to arrange a visit to the cemetery to choose a plot, and ash interments can resume.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to see an increase in compulsion, not freedom. Owners, employers and customers gain more freedom at Level Two for sure : but the work force ? Possibly, not so much..... More>>

 

Covid-19 Response: NZ Will Be At Alert Level 2 From Thursday 14 May


The Government has announced that New Zealand can safely move out of Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Wednesday 13 May.
Until then, we're still at Alert Level 3, and all Alert Level 3 guidance and restrictions apply.
Cabinet has decided to phase in some aspects of Alert Level 2 in order to manage the risk of stepping down Alert Levels.... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Alert Level 2 Restrictions Announced

Alert Level 2 will see significantly more activity open up across the country requiring New Zealanders to play it safe and remain vigilant so the virus doesn’t bounce back, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.
“Every alert level to fight COVID-19 is its own battle. When you win one, it doesn’t mean the war is over... More>>

ALSO:


Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2020: Responding, Recovering And Rebuilding

Hon Grant Robertson, Minister of Finance: Kia ora koutou katoa, Thank you to John Milford and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce team for hosting this event today. I know it must have been difficult pulling together an event in circumstances ... More>>

ALSO:

National: Practical Steps Needed For NZ China Trade
The Government needs to take all practical steps to ensure that New Zealand’s trade with China remains within the spirit of our Free Trade Agreement, National’s Trade spokesperson Todd McClay says. “This follows comments by the Foreign Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Human Rights Commission: HRC Deeply Concerned About COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill

The Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned about the lack of scrutiny and rushed process for the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill. “For weeks the Government has known that we would be moving to alert level 2. It has not allowed enough time ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 